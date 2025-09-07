‘Twilight Of Death’: Researchers Flag Third State Of Life

New research points to a “third state” in which cells from a deceased organism can regroup into tiny, functional entities capable of movement, healing, and even recording information. This discovery blurs the line between life and death.

In a review published in the Journal of Psychology, scientists describe how cells freed from the body and supplied with nutrients, oxygen, and bioelectric cues can spontaneously assemble into novel multicellular structures. These new structures behave differently from their original tissues.

These aren’t preprogrammed like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly. They emerge on their own under specific conditions.

Examples include xenobots, which are made from frog embryo skin cells that repurpose their hair-like cilia to swim.

There are also anthrobots, derived from human lung cells, that can move, self-heal, and even help repair nearby neurons.

Some of these entities can replicate their form through a process called kinematic self-replication. Documented abilities include locomotion, self-repair and information recording.

Researchers say this work invites a rethink of what constitutes “life” and “death.”

It also opens up possibilities for regenerative medicine, from new ways to repair tissues to fresh insight into how cells cooperate and evolve into complex forms.

The findings also fit into a broader “twilight of death” picture, where some cellular functions persist and can be redirected after the organism’s demise.

