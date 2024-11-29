Turkey Fryer Fire Destroys $4M CT Mansion on Thanksgiving; Family of 20 Escapes

The fire ignited shortly before 4 p.m. in Fairfield County at a two-story, nearly 9,300-square-foot residence in Weston on Weston Road, near the intersection with Broad Street. All occupants escaped unharmed, Weston firefighters reported.

Multiple agencies assisted in fighting the fire, which began in the garage, where a turkey fryer was in use, according to Georgetown volunteer firefighters.

Firefighters shut down Weston Road for several hours while battling the flames and extinguishing hot spots. They reopened it around 8 p.m.

Recent rains, which lifted much of the state out of a red flag warning, likely prevented the fire from spreading further, firefighters said.

