Try Walmart+ Free For 30 Days During Walmart+ Week

The good news? New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial and still access most of the limited-time special offers.

During Walmart+ Week, members can take advantage of 50¢ off per gallon at participating Exxon and Mobil stations, plus free Express Delivery on one order.

Some of Walmart+ Week extras, however, are only available to paid subscribers (not free-trial members). These include:

Up to two free sandwiches daily from Burger King with a $1 purchase

Six months of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, free of charge

Walmart Cash rewards, including $5 for using Scan & Go on a $15+ purchase and $10 more for redeeming multiple offers

A Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year. The service, launched in 2020, is designed to add convenience for frequent Walmart shoppers.

Those benefits go beyond special event weeks. Members get free shipping with no minimum, free same-day delivery from local stores on orders over $35 (where available), and fuel discounts—up to 10¢ off per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy stations throughout the year. Other features include Scan & Go for quicker in-store checkout and free pharmacy delivery.

For full details, visit walmart.com.

