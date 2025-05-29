Trump's Tariffs Temporarily Reinstated After Appeals Court Blocks Two Rulings

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit paused the ruling by the US Court of International Trade on Thursday, May 29. The trade court had struck down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs, saying he had improperly used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the duties.

The dozen states and five small businesses who sued to block Trump's tariffs have until Thursday, June 5, to respond to the appeals court's stay. The ruling allows the Trump administration to resume collecting tariffs as the court considers the appeal.

A lawyer for the business group, including several Northeast companies, said the appeal's court decision wasn't a surprise.

"This is merely a procedural step as the court considers the government’s request for a longer stay pending appeal," attorney Jeffrey Schwab said in a statement to CNBC. "We are confident the federal circuit [appeals court] will ultimately deny the government's motion shortly thereafter, recognizing the irreparable harm these tariffs inflict on our clients."

The appeals court’s order came just hours after a second lower court struck down Trump's tariffs, which began after his "liberation day" announcement on Wednesday, April 2. The US District Court of Washington, DC, ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by using IEEPA to impose duties on countries like China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.

Two small toy companies argued that Trump's tariffs threatened to put them out of business.

"[This case] is about whether IEEPA enables the President to unilaterally impose, revoke, pause, reinstate, and adjust tariffs to reorder the global economy," Judge Rudolph Contreras wrote in the decision. "The court agrees with [the businesses] that it does not."

Before both court rulings on May 29, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the trade court's ruling, calling it "judicial overreach."

"Ultimately, the Supreme Court must put an end to this for the sake of our Constitution and our country," she said at her daily news conference.

The IEEPA was passed in 1977 and has typically been used for national security sanctions, not trade policy. Trump has argued the tariffs are needed to stop fentanyl trafficking, various other crimes, and "unfair" trade deficits with other nations.

The three-judge panel from the trade court determined that Trump doesn't have the authority to impose tariffs under the IEEPA and must get Congress to approve the duties.

"The court holds for the foregoing reasons that IEEPA does not authorize any of the worldwide, retaliatory, or trafficking tariff orders," the trade court's decision read. "The worldwide and retaliatory tariff orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs. The trafficking tariffs fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders."

New York Attorney General Letitia James praised the trade court's ruling.

"The law is clear: no President has the power to single-handedly raise taxes whenever they like," James said in a statement. "These tariffs are a massive tax hike on working families and American businesses that would have led to more inflation, economic damage to businesses of all sizes, and job losses across the country if allowed to continue. This decision is a major victory for our efforts to uphold the law and protect New Yorkers from illegal policies that threaten American jobs and [the] economy."

The court rulings come as many Wall Street investors have openly mocked Trump's rapidly changing tariff threats and retreats. Traders and financial columnists have called the strategy "TACO," meaning "Trump Always Chickens Out" after poor economic reactions to his moves.

Hours before the court's decision, Trump angrily dismissed a CNBC reporter's "TACO trade" question.

"It's called negotiation," he said. "You set a number and if you go down – you know, if I set a number at a ridiculous high number, and I go down a little bit, you know, a little bit, they want me to hold that number, 145% tariff. Even I said, man, that really got up."

Trump ended his defense of his tariff strategy by saying, "Don't ever say what you said. That's a nasty question. To me, that's the nastiest question."

While the long-term future of Trump's tariffs remains unclear, his administration says it has other options if it fails in this legal battle.

"Even if we lose, we will do it another way," Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro told reporters at the White House. "I can assure the American people that the Trump tariff agenda is alive, well, healthy, and will be implemented."

According to a court filing, the Trump administration plans to ask the Supreme Court for "emergency relief" on Friday, May 30.

