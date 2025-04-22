Trump Weighs In On NY School Mascot Battle: ‘Long Live The Massapequa Chiefs!’

Poll Should Massapequa be allowed to keep the “Chiefs” name and logo? Yes – It’s part of the town’s identity and honors tradition No – Indigenous imagery doesn’t belong in school mascots Not sure – I see both sides of the argument Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should Massapequa be allowed to keep the “Chiefs” name and logo? Yes – It’s part of the town’s identity and honors tradition 68%

No – Indigenous imagery doesn’t belong in school mascots 24%

Not sure – I see both sides of the argument 9% Back to Vote

Trump came to the defense of the Massapequa Chiefs, blasting New York’s push for a rebrand as “ridiculous” and “an affront to our great Indian population," in a Truth Social post on Monday, April 21.

The school district has been ordered to retire its decades-old mascot under a 2023 New York State mandate banning Indigenous-themed names and logos in public schools.

“I agree with the people in Massapequa, Long Island, who are fighting furiously to keep the Massapequa Chiefs logo on their Teams and School,” Trump wrote. “It has become the School’s identity and, what could be wrong with using the name, ‘Chief’? I don’t see the Kansas City Chiefs changing their name anytime soon!”

Trump went on to say he had directed his Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to get involved, adding: “LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS!”

The post followed a direct plea from the Massapequa School Board, which has urged Trump and his administration to step in after a federal judge ruled against them in March, the New York Post reports.

“This is their identity, this is who they are — they are Chiefs,” School Board President Kerry Wachter told the outlet, noting that the district has already reached out to the Department of Education for help. “Perhaps the secretary of education or President Trump might feel that they might have some authority here to step in.”

The state’s mandate, issued in 2023 by the Board of Regents, requires all public schools to phase out Indigenous-themed names, logos, and imagery by the end of the 2024-2025 school year—unless the district obtains written approval from a tribal nation, as Daily Voice reported.

In a March 28 statement to parents, the Massapequa Board of Eduction said it was "disappointed" by the federal judge's ruling and vowed to "stand up for local control and the ability of communities to honor their heritage in a respectful and meaningful way."

"We firmly believe that decisions about our schools should reflect the voices of the people who live here, not be dictated by the state," the board said.

"Despite this setback, we remain steadfast in our advocacy and will continue to explore all available options. We will be consulting with legal counsel in the coming days to determine our next steps."

Massapequa, along with Wantagh Warriors, Wyandanch Warrior, and Connetquot Thunderbirds, joined a lawsuit seeking to overturn the rule, citing cultural pride and an estimated $1 million rebranding cost.

Massapequa’s teams have long been known as the Chiefs, with the district’s name itself rooted in the local Marsapeague tribe.

Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman hailed Trump's stance, writing on X: "Thank you President [Trump] for supporting our culture, our history, and our identity here in Nassau County with the Massapequa Chiefs, Wantagh Warriors, and others who praise and honor our Native American history."

Proponents argue the mascots violate New York’s Dignity for All Students Act by creating a potentially hostile environment.

What Do You Think? Should Massapequa be allowed to keep the “Chiefs” name and logo? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.