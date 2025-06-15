Trump Warns Iran: One Strike And It's Over

His warning? One strike and it's over.

The president took to Truth Social and did not mince his words: "If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," he posted on Truth Social. "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

Trump told ABC that while the United States is not involved in the military strikes, "it's possible we could get involved."

"We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved," the president said.

Trump also issued a stern warning on Sunday morning advising that while the US had nothing to do with the attacks on Iran, he was prepared to respond.

On Saturday, Trump also mused that he spoke with Russian President Vladamir Putin to celebrate his birthday, and the pair discussed the issues in the Middle East.

"President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length," the president boasted.

"He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end."

Putin, Trump says, is open to having Putin serve as a mediator between Iran and Israel.

"I would be open to it. [Putin] is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," he told ABC. "We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved."

Trump also took to social media to encourage several countries — from Iran and Israel to Serbia and Kosovo to even Egypt and Ethiopia — while encouraging them to trade with the US.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!," he posted.

"MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"

