Trump Wants World Cup Gold For Oval Office Wall: ‘Can I Keep It?’

Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were in DC on Friday afternoon to announce that the 2026 World Cup draw to determine the group stages will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center.

The World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, with the event kicking off in the nation's capital with 48 nations eyeing the famed trophy — one that Trump admired during the announcement.

"The World Cup is going to be one of the largest and most complex events... it's one of the greatest... one of the largest — it's like having many Super Bowls in a short period of time," Trump mused.

"Each one of these games, essentially, is a Super Bowl — some of them are bigger than the Super Bowl and the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest events (yet) and the Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff."

Trump said that his administration, "will be involved," and that FIFA officials will have full rein during the event "for the big press conferences and everything, and they'll be in a very safe Capital ... They won't have to worry about walking down the street."

Video of the exchange posted by Trump on Truth Social can be viewed here.

Infantino later presented Trump with the World Cup trophy, making note that only FIFA presidents, and sitting presidents, and champions are permitted to hold it, with the last person to touch it being Lionel Messi.

Trump had better ideas for the trophy.

"Can I keep it," the president joked. "We're not giving it back ... We're not giving it back."

"That's serious... It fits well, it could fight very well on that wall over there, right below the angels," Trump mused. "It's a beautiful piece of gold, I will say that."

