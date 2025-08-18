Trump Vows To Ban Mail-In Ballots, Voting Machines In 2026

In a fiery post on his Truth Social platform Monday, Aug. 18, Trump announced plans to spearhead a “movement” to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines across the United States.

Trump, who has repeatedly questioned the integrity of mail-in voting since his 2020 election loss, claimed — without evidence — that these methods are rife with fraud and undermine American democracy.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES,” Trump wrote.

He promised to sign an executive order aimed at restoring “honesty” to the 2026 midterm elections, asserting that states must follow federal directives on election procedures.

Legal experts note that the US Constitution grants state legislatures the authority to set election rules, though Congress can regulate certain aspects. Trump’s proposal is expected to face strong opposition from Democrats and legal challenges from states.

Trump’s renewed push follows recent remarks on Fox News, where he cited a conversation in Alaska on Friday, Aug. 15, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also criticized mail-in voting.

Trump echoed Putin’s claim that “there’s not a country in the world that uses it now,” despite the fact that Russia itself allows mail-in ballots and its elections have been widely condemned by Western nations as neither free nor fair.

For years, Trump has promoted unfounded allegations of voter fraud tied to mail-in ballots, calling the 2020 election “rigged” after expanded mail-in voting during the pandemic.

Despite repeated investigations, no widespread fraud has been found. Still, Trump and his supporters continue to argue that banning mail-in voting is essential for election integrity as the 2026 midterms approach.

