Trump Vows 'Hell To Pay' If Israeli Hostages Aren't Released In Wake Of NY Native's Death

In a post on Truth Social Monday, Dec. 2, Trump said there would be “ALL HELL TO PAY” in the Middle East for those behind that Oct. 7, 2023 attack unless all hostages were released before his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump said.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against humanity.”

Trump went on to say that those responsible will be “hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States of America.”

“RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” he wrote.

His post came within hours of the Israeli government confirming that New York native Omer Neutra, previously thought to have been taken hostage, was actually killed on the day of the attacks.

The 21-year-old, who grew up on Long Island in Plainview, moved to Israel when he was 18 to join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during a gap year, his parents Orna and Ronen said in a video shared by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

A member of the IDF’s tank brigade, he was protecting a village on Israel’s southern border on the day of the attacks.

“For months we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th. This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace.”

Neutra graduated from the Schecter School of Long Island in Williston Park. An avid athlete, he captained the basketball, volleyball, and soccer teams, and was a leader in his youth group, USY.

In October, friends and relatives came together to show their support at a community basketball game. All the while, his parents held onto hope that their son would come home alive.

"The Neutra family is deeply grieving and devastated with the news. They are currently requesting the public who has been very supportive throughout this journey to please respect their privacy until they are formally ready to announce the next steps," a family spokesperson told CBS New York.

Neutra’s body was taken to Gaza, where it is still being held by Hamas, according to the outlet.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying he and First Lady Jill Biden were devastated and outraged by the news.

“He was serving as a tank commander in an Israel Defense Forces unit that was among the first to respond to Hamas’s campaign of cruelty— risking his life to save the lives of others. A Long Island native, Omer planned to return to the United States for college. He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace,” Biden said.

“During this dark hour—as our nation joins Omer’s parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss—we pray to find strength and resilience. And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong.”

Flags at New York State facilities were lowered to half-mast on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the day of Neutra’s funeral in Syosset.

