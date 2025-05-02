Trump Unveils Budget Proposal With $163 Billion In Cuts: Here Are Hardest Hit Areas

The plan would cut $163 billion in spending, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought announced on Friday, May 2, saying it would trim non-defense discretionary budget authority by 22.6 percent.

It includes a pair of noteworthy increases —for defense (an increase of 13 percent to $1.01 trillion) and border security (to a record-high $175 billion).

There are also modest increases for the following departments: Veterans Affairs (up $5.4 billion, a four percent increase); energy (an increase of $1.3 billion, a three percent increase); and transportation (up $1.5 billion, a six percent jump).

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) would undergo a big change with a plan that includes $1 billion in new investments for Mars, aligning with Trump's pledge to "plant a flag" on the planet.

With a reduced budget of $18.8 billion – a 24 percent decrease from the current year – NASA's focus would shift primarily to moon and Mars exploration.

Other areas where drastic cuts are outlined include:

State and International Programs: A $49.1 billion reduction, marking an 84 percent drop;

National Institutes of Health (NIH): $17.97 billon reduction;

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD): $33.5 billion reduction;

Department of Education: $12 billion reduction;

Department of Energy: $15 billion reduction from what is described as a “cancellation” of former President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

