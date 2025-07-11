Trump To Attend FIFA Club World Cup Final At MetLife Stadium

Trump confirmed his plans following a Cabinet meeting earlier this week, telling reporters at the White House that he would be spectating the match at the East Rutherford venue.

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final at 3 p.m., wrapping up the month-long tournament.

The announcement came just one day after FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed that a representative office has opened at Trump Tower, where the Club World Cup trophy will remain on display until the final.

