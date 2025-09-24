Trump Threatens To 'Test ABC' Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Return, Citing Earlier $16M Settlement

On Tuesday night, Sept. 23, just before "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was set to air again, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.

"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.

"I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

In a December 2024 settlement, ABC News agreed to pay $16 million to resolve a defamation lawsuit filed by Trump. The lawsuit was prompted by inaccurate on-air remarks made by anchor George Stephanopoulos about the verdict in a civil case involving writer E. Jean Carroll.

The settlement was comprised of two parts: $15 million to Trump's presidential library foundation, and $1 million to cover Trump's legal fees.

In a March 2024 episode of "This Week," Stephanopoulos repeatedly stated that a jury had found Trump "liable for rape." But in the actual 2023 civil case, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll. However, it did not find him liable for rape as defined by New York state law.

Kimmel’s show returned to its 11:35 p.m. slot Tuesday after Disney said Monday, Sept. 22, it would restore production following “thoughtful conversations” with the host.

ABC had suspended the program on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after major station owner Nexstar announced it would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future,” a move that followed Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15 monologue about Donald Trump and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Affiliates filled the time slot with "Celebrity Family Feud" reruns as negotiations played out through the weekend, according to trade reports.

Not all viewers are seeing his first night back. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar have both said they will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on their ABC stations for now and fill the slot with news while discussions with the network continue.

Earlier Tuesday, Kimmel broke his public silence with a subdued Instagram post — a black‑and‑white photo alongside the late television legend Norman Lear, captioned, “Missing this guy today.” The tribute marked his first comment since the suspension and quickly drew about 45,000 likes within an hour after it went live.

Kimmel, 57, has hosted and executive produced Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, making him the longest‑tenured current late‑night host in the US.

