Trump Sinks To Lowest 100-Day Approval In 80 Years, Poll Shows

A new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows Trump’s approval rating has sunk to 39 percent just 100 days into his second term, the lowest for any president at this point in office in more than 80 years, according to a report released Sunday, April 28.

The poll, conducted nationally, paints a grim picture for the former president as Americans grow increasingly nervous about the economy.

Seventy-two percent believe Trump's policies are likely to cause a recession soon, while 73 percent already say the economy is in bad shape.

Trump’s disapproval rating now sits at 55 percent, with 44 percent saying they “strongly disapprove” — double the number who “strongly approve” at 21 percent, according to the poll.

The financial anxiety is personal for many.

Forty-one percent said their personal finances have gotten worse since Trump returned to the White House in January, while 62 percent say prices are rising — with 71 percent blaming Trump’s tariffs.

At the same time, Trump faces criticism over executive overreach, pollsters found.

Sixty-four percent said he is trying to expand presidential powers too far, while 62 percent believe his administration does not respect the rule of law.

Sixty-five percent said Trump’s team tries to avoid complying with federal court orders.

Key policy ideas pushed by Trump are also widely unpopular.

Americans overwhelmingly oppose cutting federal medical research funding (77 percent opposed), ending birthright citizenship (67 percent opposed), and shutting down the Department of Education (66 percent opposed).

Even among those who supported him in the 2024 election, loyalty is mixed: while 94 percent say they do not regret voting for him, strong approval among Republicans sits at just 51 percent.

Across almost every major issue — from immigration to foreign relations to the stock market — Trump's approval ratings are underwater, with at least 57 percent disapproving of his handling of each area, the poll found.

Despite the grim numbers, Trump still holds an edge over Democrats when voters were asked who they trust more to handle major national problems — 37 percent picked Trump, compared to 30 percent who chose Democrats; however, another 30 percent said they trust neither.

The survey also showed that Americans believe both political parties, and Trump himself, are out of touch with average Americans — but the Democratic Party was rated even worse, especially among independent voters.

The poll was conducted among a random national sample of 1,006 adults from April 18 to 24, 2025, according to Ipsos.

The complete poll can be found here.

