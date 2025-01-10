Trump Sentenced On 34 Felony Counts In Historic NY Hush Money Case

On Friday morning, Jan. 10, Judge Juan Merchan issued an unconditional discharge — a rare sentencing option in New York law that imposes no jail time, fines, or probation.

The judge referenced the “unique and remarkable set of circumstances” surrounding the trial and emphasized that US presidents are considered “ordinary citizens in the eyes of the court.”

This decision follows a unanimous jury verdict in May that found Trump guilty, marking him as the first US president or president-elect to face a criminal conviction.

The case centered on payments Trump directed to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to secure her silence about their alleged affair, as well as efforts to conceal these payments.

Trump attended the sentencing remotely from Mar-a-Lago, where preparations for his Monday, Jan. 20, inauguration are underway. Addressing the court via video link, he maintained his innocence, described the trial as politically motivated, and dismissed the verdict as irrelevant in light of his election victory.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass criticized Trump’s “disdain” for US institutions, highlighting the harm caused by his public attacks on the judicial process.

Nonetheless, Steinglass endorsed the unconditional discharge, which had been widely anticipated.

The sentencing, delayed until after the 2024 election campaign, came after the US Supreme Court refused to intervene in a 5-4 decision. Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett joined their liberal colleagues in denying Trump’s motion.

This unprecedented case adds to Trump’s historic trajectory as he prepares to become the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms (joining former New York Gov. Grover Cleveland)— and the first to do so with a criminal conviction.

