Marines May Be Next As Trump Sends National Guard To LA Amid ICE Protests

It follows two days of confrontations between demonstrators and immigration agents during raids on local businesses, raising concerns among California officials regarding public safety.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that active-duty US Marines could also be mobilized from Camp Pendleton in North San Diego County if violence persists.

"The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil," Hegseth wrote on X. "A dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.

"Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE.

"The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the federal action, saying that local law enforcement was already adequately mobilized and warning that the deployment would likely escalate tensions.

"The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens," Newsom said on social media. "This is deranged behavior."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that "the mob violence will be quelled, the criminals responsible will be brought to justice, and operations to arrest illegal aliens will continue unabated."

Historically, the National Guard has been deployed in Los Angeles during significant civil unrest, including incidents following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and the Rodney King verdict in 1992.

