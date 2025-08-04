Trump Praises Sydney Sweeney's 'Hottest' Ad After Learning She's Registered Republican

Trump posted about the "Euphoria" star on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Aug. 4. Sweeney has most recently gained attention for her American Eagle advertising campaign that some have accused of promoting eugenics.

The 27-year-old registered as a Republican in June 2024, according to voter registration data in Monroe County, Florida. Sweeney's registration came shortly after she bought a mansion in the Florida Keys, The Guardian reported.

Trump, who's also a registered South Florida voter, praised Sweeney while continuing his tirade against "woke" culture.

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the "HOTTEST" ad out there," he posted. "It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are "flying off the shelves." Go get 'em Sydney!"

Trump also addressed Sweeney's registration aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Aug. 3, Rolling Stone reported.

"She's a registered Republican?" Trump told reporters. "Oh, now I love her ad. You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Sweeney hasn't commented on the revelation of her political party affiliation. Her registration came just weeks after Trump was criminally convicted in New York City of falsifying business records.

Critics say Trump's comments about Sweeney are his latest attempt to distract from his ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In 2023, Trump was also found liable for sexually abusing and defaming author E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's endorsement of Sweeney further extended American Eagle's rally on Wall Street. The retailer's meme stock jumped more than 20% on August 4, continuing gains since Sweeney's campaign debuted.

The commercial features the blond-haired, blue-eyed Sweeney with the pun "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." In one ad, the word "genes" is crossed out and replaced with "jeans."

Sweeney directly references genetics in one ad.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color," she said. "My jeans are blue."

American Eagle defended its campaign.

"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans," the company said in an Instagram post. "Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

While some have argued that the ad glorifies race-based pseudoscience, conservatives embraced it as a win for "anti-woke" advertising.

"So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can't help but freak out," Vice President JD Vance said on August 1. "It reveals a lot more about them than it does us. No question."

Trump used his Sweeney post to once again bash another popular blonde woman: Taylor Swift, who endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris before the 2024 election.

"Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift," Trump said on Truth Social. "Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

Trump's claims about Swift being booed at Super Bowl LIX are misleading. Some Philadelphia Eagles fans reacted negatively to her appearance on the Caesars Superdome video board because she is the girlfriend of Travis Kelce, a tight end on the opposing Kansas City Chiefs.

Luxury automaker Jaguar was also blasted by Trump after a 2024 commercial was criticized by conservatives.

"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!" Trump posted. "The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad."

Jaguar CEO Adrian Mardell will retire at the end of 2025, but it's unclear if his departure is related to the commercial targeted by Trump.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.