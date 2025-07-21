Fake Video Showing Obama Arrested, Sent To Jail Shared By Trump

The 45-second mash-up, taken from TikTok creator @neo8171, begins with Democratic leaders declaring, “no one is above the law,” set to the whimsical theme of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

It then transitions to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”, featuring a manipulated Oval Office scene where FBI agents escort Obama away in handcuffs while Trump, seated beside him, observes.

The video, posted by Trump Sunday night, July 20, ends with Obama pacing a cell in an orange jumpsuit.

Trump shared the clip on Truth Social without noting it was fake. He also reposted an AI-generated “Shady Bunch” grid of fabricated mug shots featuring Obama and several former administration officials, echoing the layout of the 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch.

Analysts and watchdogs quickly criticized the posts, arguing that a sitting president promoting unmarked deep-fake content fuels confusion and erodes trust.

Others have suggested it's a Trump diversion tactic amid the backlash over his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Also on Sunday, he posted a comment that the Washington Commanders of the NFL and Cleveland Guardians of the MLB should revive their old nicknames.

The episode lands amid renewed partisan disputes over Obama-era intelligence activities and ongoing congressional hearings on AI safeguards. Lawmakers from both parties have called for stricter labeling rules on synthetic media, citing national-security and election-integrity concerns.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.