Trump Orders Unprecedented Investigation Into Ex-President Biden

This inquiry aligns with a broader Republican effort aimed at undermining Biden’s presidency and potentially reversing several executive actions taken by Trump, including presidential pardons and federal regulations enacted in the last days of his administration.

On Wednesday, June 4, Republican lawmakers requested testimony from five of Biden’s top aides and advisers, including his initial chief of staff, regarding Biden’s mental and physical capacities.

The House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Representative James Comer of Kentucky, is reportedly engaging with four additional individuals as part of this investigation, according to CBS News.

Concerns regarding Biden’s cognitive abilities have persisted as a talking point among Republicans, with Trump frequently asserting that some of Biden’s decisions may lack validity due to alleged manipulation by his aides.

