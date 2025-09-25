Trump Orders Prosecutors To Pursue Death Penalty In DC For Every Eligible Case Under New Order

On Thursday, Sept. 25, Trump signed an executive order directing Attorney General Pam Bondi and the US Attorney for the District of Columbia to “fully enforce Federal capital punishment laws to deter and punish the most heinous crimes in our Nation’s capital,” according to the White House.

The directive requires prosecutors to seek death in all eligible cases where the evidence justifies it and to assert federal jurisdiction as broadly as possible.

“Okay everybody understands death penalty in Washington,” Trump said while signing the memo. “You kill somebody, or if you kill a police officer, law enforcement officer—death penalty.”

“It’s a very interesting capital punishment, capital city. Capital, capital, capital."

Bondi told reporters that as part of the executive order, former death row inmates across the country whose sentences were commuted to life in prison by former President Joe Biden would be moved to “supermax facilities.”

“They will be treated like they’re on death row for the rest of their lives,” Bondi said, adding that the administration was working to reinstate capital punishment in every state.

Capital sentences require a separate finding by a jury. It has been decades since prosecutors tried — and failed — to secure a capital sentence.

The move comes as Trump continues his effort to remake DC under federal control.

His administration argues that lenient local policies fueled a “crime emergency” in the capital, pointing to a 2024 homicide rate of 27.3 per 100,000 residents — the fourth-highest in the country.

That rate was nearly six times higher than New York City and higher than Atlanta, Chicago, and Compton, the White House fact sheet noted.

Trump has repeatedly hammered DC for what he calls “filth and decay” and vowed to “clean it up, renovate it, and rebuild our capital city so that it is no longer a nightmare of murder and crime.”

Thursday’s move builds on a previous order signed on Trump’s first day back in office, which restored enforcement of the federal death penalty nationwide.

Since then, Trump has launched a special DC crime task force, deployed the National Guard. He also signed an executive order in August eliminating cashless bail in DC, part of what the White House calls a broader plan to “make our Nation’s capital safe again.”

The order directs the Justice Department to ensure “the worst criminals receive the worst punishment” in DC.

