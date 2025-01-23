Trump Orders JFK, RFK, MLK Secret Assassination Files To Be Released

The executive order, issued on Thursday, Jan. 23, mandates the Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General to present plans for the release of these secret records.

Files concerning the JFK assassination on Nov. 22 1963 are to be addressed within 15 days, while records related to the killings of RFK and Dr. King, both in 1968, are to be reviewed and prepared for release within 45 days.

"Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth," Trump's order states. "It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."

The directive overturns previous delays in releasing JFK files, including redactions approved under past administrations, such as Trump’s own certifications in 2017 and 2018.

These delays were attributed to national security concerns, but Trump now asserts they are no longer justified.

Although the JFK Records Act of 1992 mandated full disclosure by 2017, Trump’s order expands its scope to include RFK and MLK files, which were not covered by the act.

