Trump On Whether He Must Uphold Constitution: ‘I Don’t Know’

In an NBC interview on "Meet the Press" released on Sunday, May 4, the commander-in-chief fielded a number of questions, including one targeting his ongoing plan to carry out millions of mass deportations.

In the interview, Trump argued that due process would require millions of trials, for "murderers, drug dealers, some of the most dangerous people out there ... The courts are holding me from doing it."

When pushed about whether the deportations were constitutional, Trump deferred to his counsel.

"I don't know," he said when asked if he needs to "uphold the Constitution of the United States as president."

"I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me and they are going to follow what the Supreme Court says."

However, Trump's lawyers have their own interpretation of what the Supreme Court says when it comes to his administration's mass deportation plans, including that of controversial "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"What you said is not what I heard the Supreme Court said," Trump told "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker. "They have a different interpretation."

Finally, when asked directly about whether or not his administration was in contact with El Salvador officials about Abrego Garcia, Trump again deferred comment.

"I don't know," he said. "You'd have to ask the Attorney General that question.

"I’m relying on the attorney general of the United States, Pam Bondi, who’s very capable, doing a great job," Trump told NBC. "Because I’m not involved in the legality or the illegality. I have lawyers to do that and that’s why I have a great DOJ.”

