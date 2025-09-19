Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 69°

SHARE

Trump Moves To Fire Virginia US Attorney For Not Charging NY AG Letitia James: Reports

President Donald Trump reportedly wants to oust Erik Siebert, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, after he failed to charge New York Attorney General Letitia James with mortgage fraud.

President Donald Trump and New York AG Letitia James

President Donald Trump and New York AG Letitia James

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/WBLS (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Letitia_James_Interview_Feb_2020_(cropped).png)/White House
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Trump said on Friday that he supports removing Siebert from his position after being asked about the probe into James' Virginia home.

Siebert's office had been investigating mortgage fraud allegations against James brought up by the administration regarding her home in Virginia.

Trump nominated Siebert for his position earlier this year.

“Yeah, I want him out, yeah,” Trump said in response to a question about firing Siebert, CNN reported. "When I learned that (Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner) voted for him, I said, I don’t really want him.”

According to ABC News, his administration intends to replace him with a new US attorney who will more aggressively investigate James.

Siebert is a career prosecutor who began serving in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2010. He is a former police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in DC. 

“Mr. Siebert has dedicated his career to protecting public safety, from his work with the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department to his handling of violent crimes and firearms trafficking as a line Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia," Warner and Kaine wrote in a statement when nominating him in May.

"With his experience and dedication to service, Mr. Siebert is equipped to handle the challenges and important obligations associated with this position. We look forward to voting in favor of his confirmation.”

No names for a possible replacement have been reported. Siebert had not been fired as of Friday night.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE