Trump Trolls 'Moron' Joe Biden, Claims 2020 Election Stolen, Slams 'Weak' Judges In Easter Post

Trump posted "Happy Easter" messages on Sunday morning, April 20. The first was the more traditional fare, wishing Christians a happy celebration, but his tone changed just moments later.

A few seconds later, in a Truth Social post, the 47th president railed against Democrats, judges, illegal immigrants, and called Biden America's "WORST and most Incompetent President" in a Happy Easter screed.

Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten! Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America. He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!

The anger in the message could have come from Trump's recent defeat in the Supreme Court. Justices on Saturday blocked, for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans being held in Texas, according to CBS News.

Trump spent the rest of the afternoon posting angry messages to his critics over tariffs and immigration.

