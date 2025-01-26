Trump Hits Back With 25% Tariffs After Colombia Turns Back Flights Carrying Migrants From US

"The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals," Colombia President Gustavo Petro said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 26. "I deny the entry of American planes with Colombian migrants into our territory.

"The US must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them."

In response, Trump said Petro's actions jeopardized US national security and that the tariffs would jump to 50 percent in one week. The US is Colombia's largest trading partner and Colombia has traditionally been one of the strongest US allies in Latin America.

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States.”

Trump also imposed a travel ban for Colombian government officials and visa sanctions on those connected to the country, which has a population of 52 million.

Petro said migrants would be accepted if they were flown in civilian airplanes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Petro had "authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air."

Rubio added, "As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security."

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Brazil's foreign ministry stated that 88 migrants from the US arrived there handcuffed a day earlier, and some complained of not being allowed to use the bathroom during the flight, and not being given water.

Primary Colombian exports to the US include crude petroleum, coffee, bananas, and cut flowers.

