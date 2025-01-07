Trump Eyes US Expansion Of Canada, Greenland, Panama Canal, New 'Gulf Of America'

He refused to rule out military action to retake the Panama Canal, proposed the acquisition of Greenland, and suggested economic measures to incorporate Canada into the United States. Leaders in all three countries swiftly condemned the remarks.

The remarks came during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 7, where Trump covered a wide range of topics, including his plans to reshape American energy policy, international relations, and even geographic nomenclature.

Canada As Target For Economic Annexation: Trump floated the idea of incorporating Canada into the United States, characterizing it as a natural extension of American territory. Canadian leaders immediately rejected the proposal, defending their nation’s independence.

Greenland Expansion: Trump revisited his earlier proposal to bring Greenland under US control, positioning the icy island as a strategic and economic opportunity. Danish officials swiftly rebuked the comments, reaffirming Greenland’s autonomy.

Panama Canal Control: Suggesting that the US should reclaim the Panama Canal, Trump argued it was essential for strengthening national security and economic power. Panama’s leadership categorically dismissed the notion, emphasizing the country’s sovereignty over the waterway since 1999.

Trump’s remarks sparked strong reactions at home and abroad. Supporters praised his bold vision, while critics derided the comments as unrealistic and diplomatically damaging.

Analysts warn that such rhetoric risks straining relationships with key allies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell" Canada would become part of the US.

Trump is due to be inaugurated on Monday, Jan, 20, at which time he will become only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, joining former New York Gov. Grover Cleveland, who was the 22nd and 24th president, serving from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

