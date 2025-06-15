Trump-Endorsed NJ Gov Hopeful’s Son Busted For DWI In Crash: Video Released On Father's Day

The footage, shared on Father's Day by Transparency Bodycam, shows Anthony, then 25, with blood dripping from his face shortly after the early-morning crash on Feb. 23, 2024. He had struck a tree and fence on River Road near Amwell Road, telling officers he "lost control coming around the bend."

Anthony, who asked to call his parents upon police arrival, said he’d had the vehicle for three weeks and had been “pretty careful with it until tonight,” according to the footage.

Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Officer William Morsch arrived first on scene and noted facial injuries. Officers David Chehade and George Kokinakos reported the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment. Anthony admitted to drinking “a few beers.” He did tell officers he intended to be "as compliant as possible," which he was throughout the footage.

EMS cleared him at the scene, and he then failed multiple field sobriety tests. Police say he stumbled during the Walk and Turn test, initially walking backwards, and couldn’t properly perform the One Leg Stand. He was arrested for DWI and his SUV was impounded.

Anthony broke down just before getting in the police cruiser, telling officers he wasn’t resisting arrest; he just needed to process what was happening.

"You’re not going to jail," one officer explained. "You come back, you breathe in a Breathalyzer if you choose to. You get a couple tickets. You get picked up you go home."

Anthony told the officers they were gentlemen — they wouldn't even let him punch a tree.

Police say Anthony’s blood alcohol content registered at 0.20%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless and careless driving, failure to report an accident, and other offenses. His case was moved from Hillsborough to Jefferson Township, where he pleaded guilty to DWI on Nov. 14, 2024. The remaining charges were dismissed under a plea deal.

As part of his sentence, Anthony had to use an ignition interlock device for 12 months, attend a 12-hour intoxicated driver resource center, and pay $390 in fines.

Jack Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman who narrowly lost to Gov. Murphy in 2021, is currently running for governor again against Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.