Trump Declares Ceasefire Between Israel, Iran As Both Issue New Threats

Trump posted the statement on Truth Social at 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday, June 23.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” he wrote.

The message, which outlined a 24-hour dual-stage ceasefire and declared “THE 12 DAY WAR” officially over, ended with: “God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

But nearly simultaneously, evacuation warnings were issued by both nations.

Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency posted: “Iran warns Israeli settlers to urgently evacuate the Ramat Gan region,” referencing a suburb of Tel Aviv. Around the same time, Israel’s military issued an evacuation notice for a district of Tehran, according to multiple regional news outlets.

The confrontation began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets on Friday, June 13.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks that targeted Israeli cities and bases, escalating the conflict and resulting in casualties on both sides.

It remains unclear whether the ceasefire has been confirmed by either Israel or Iran.

