Trump Considers Commuting Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentence, Report Says

TMZ said on Tuesday, Oct. 21 says a high‑ranking White House official says Trump is considering action “as early as this week” and that, according to its source, the President is “vacillating” on a commutation.

TMZ then posted an update that read, “The White House Communications Office is saying our story is not true. We stand by our story. Our story is accurate.”

The outlet adds that some aides are urging him not to do it, but, as its source put it, “Trump will do what he wants,” and the president “could set Diddy free as early as this week.”

Combs, 55, was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison on Friday, Oct. 3, after a jury in July 2025 found him guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution and acquitted him of racketeering and trafficking charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs in federal court in Manhattan, “You abused (the women) physically, emotionally, and psychologically and you used that to get your way,” and added, “A substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability.”

The judge imposed a $500,000 fine, the maximum allowed. Prosecutors had sought an 11-year sentence, which the judge called “not reasonable.”

The defense urged no more than 14 months, including the 13 months Combs has already served, a request the judge called “insufficient.” The statutory maximum was 20 years.

The clemency talk comes days after Trump commuted the sentence of former New York Congressman George Santos on Friday, Oct. 17, ordering his immediate release after less than three months behind bars on a seven‑year fraud and identity theft sentence.

In a social media post, Trump said Santos had been “horribly mistreated” in prison and added that “at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

The commutation also eliminated nearly $400,000 in court‑ordered restitution.

It was not a pardon, so his conviction stands. Santos had pleaded for clemency in a letter, calling his confinement “a slow-motion form of torture.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.