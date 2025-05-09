Light Rain Fog/Mist 56°

Trump Considers Renaming Another Part Of World

In a move that could reshape diplomatic discourse, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a proposal to rename another part of the world.

The Persian Gulf; President Trump.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/The White House
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

This time, it’s far from the continental US.

Trump is weighing the idea of officially changing the name of the Persian Gulf to either the Gulf of Arabia or the Arabian Gulf.

The proposal could surface during his upcoming trip to the Middle East, where he is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Persian Gulf lies between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. Iran has already pushed back, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calling the renaming effort a “politically motivated attempt to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf.”

Trump also said he will receive a briefing on the potential change while in the region, indicating that more discussion is expected before a decision is made.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, reinforcing his administration’s interest in controversial geographic rebranding.

