Trump Commutes Sentence Of Former Newburgh Tattoo Shop Owner, Oath Keeper Member

Roberto Minuta, age 39, currently of Prosper, Texas, was arrested in March 2021 at his Newburgh tattoo shop in Orange County and sentenced in June 2023 to 54 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

According to the Department of Justice, Minuta, who often worked as a bodyguard for Trump’s longtime advisor Roger Stone, was later seen at the Capitol wearing a baseball hat and military-style vest with the Oath Keeper logo before the violent insurrection, the Justice Department said.

Minuta and others affiliated with the Oath Keepers breached the U.S. Capitol grounds, prosecutors said, where Minuta aggressively berated and taunted U.S. Capitol police officers inside of the Capitol.

He was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes. The Justice Department had asked for a sentence of 17 years, the Justice Department said.

Federal prosecutors say Stuart Rhodes, the founder of Oath Keepers, described Minuta as one of his "most trusted men. "

Evidence presented in court shows Minuta purchased 5,500 rounds of ammunition as Jan. 6 approached and carried bear spray during the attack.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 21, there was no word on whether Minuta had been released.

