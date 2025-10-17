Trump Commutes George Santos’ Sentence After Admitted Fraudster Pens Plea From Solitary

In a stunning announcement Friday, Oct. 17, Trump said he had commuted Santos’ seven-year federal prison sentence, just days after the ousted lawmaker begged him for clemency from solitary confinement.

“I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Good luck George, have a great life!”

The president’s fiery post oddly compared Santos’ admitted crimes to misleading statements Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal made in the past about serving in Vietnam, which Blumenthal later apologized for.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote.

He claimed Santos had been “horribly mistreated” in prison and praised him for “always voting Republican.”

Trump’s decision came days after Santos, 37, penned an open letter to Trump from the Special Housing Unit of Federal Correctional Institution Fairton in New Jersey.

In the letter, Santos described being held in complete isolation, locked in a “small steel cage” 24 hours a day. He claimed he was allowed just one phone call to his family each month.

“I know I have made mistakes in my past. I have faced my share of consequences, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Santos wrote. “But no man, no matter his flaws, deserves to be lost in the system, forgotten and unseen, enduring punishment far beyond what justice requires.”

Santos pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and identity theft after admitting to faking donation reports, scamming donors through a sham nonprofit, and fraudulently collecting pandemic unemployment benefits. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2025.

The flamboyant former lawmaker, who once represented New York’s 3rd Congressional District on Long Island, was expelled from Congress in December 2023 after just 11 months in office. He became only the sixth member in US history to be formally ousted by colleagues.

Santos, who leaned into his notoriety with Cameo videos and tongue-in-cheek social media posts, surrendered to federal prison in July.

On his last night of freedom, he posted: “From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news, what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days.”

