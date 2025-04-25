Trump Blitzes NFL Owners After Shedeur Sanders Draft Slip: 'Are They Stupid?'

For the second straight day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to take on the NFL, this time addressing Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders — son of Hall of Famer Deion — not being picked in the first round.

At one point, Sanders was considered a potential top three pick in the NFL Draft, which began on Thursday, but he fell out of the first round after being passed over by all 32 teams.

As he is wont to do, Trump had some thoughts about Sanders' fall out of the first round, though he is likely to be picked early in the second round on Friday night.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?" he posted on Truth Social. "Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL."

The president-turned-football prognosticator also had some notes for NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts, citing "science."

After declaring Deion Sanders "a very good coach, (who is) streetwise and smart," Trump decided that his son is bound for greatness all his own.

"Therefore," the president stated. "Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.

"He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

It remains to be seen which team will draft Sanders, but the commander-in-chief will be keeping a close eye on it.

The NFL Draft resumes at 7 p.m. on Friday night on ESPN.

