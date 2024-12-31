'True Hero' Honored For Saving Jet Skier Who Fell Through Frozen Canal On Long Island (Video)

The dramatic rescue unfolded on Long Island's Poospatuck Creek in Mastic Beach, after a man found himself stuck and sinking in the icy water on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Kayla Masotto spotted the struggling jet skier from her living room window and quickly sprang into action, walking onto the thin ice with her paddleboard to reach him, as Daily Voice reported.

The canal had partially frozen over after overnight temperatures dipped into the low 20s.

By the time she got to him, his arms and legs had gone numb from the icy cold water. Two other good Samaritans joined the effort, throwing a rope from the shore. Together, they pulled the jet skier to safety.

The man, who authorities told News12 was already showing signs of hypothermia, was transported to a local hospital.

On Monday, Dec. 30, Suffolk County and Mastic officials held a formal recognition ceremony honoring Masotto for her selfless actions that day.

“Kayla humbly said she was ‘just being a good neighbor,’ but we know she’s a true hero in our eyes,” the Mastic Fire Department said on Facebook.

“This guy’s life is saved. It’s saved because someone cared,” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine told reporters. “We don’t see enough stories about people like Kayla.”

Masotto was able to meet the man she saved hours before Monday’s ceremony, NBC 4 reports.

“He brought me flowers, said that I was his guardian angel. He was very emotional about it,” she told the outlet. “He truly thought he was gonna, you know, die out there.”

Mastic Fire officials said the incident should serve as a reminder that ice is not safe to walk on.

"Please avoid venturing out onto frozen lakes or streams, as the ice can be unstable and unpredictable," the agency said.

Residents who spot someone in trouble on the ice were urged to call 911 and keep their eyes on the person until help arrives.

Watch video of the rescue below:

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.