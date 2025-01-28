Truck Torched, Tires Slashed: Man Jailed For Arson in Dramatic Hudson Valley Incident

Tyler Regan, of Monroe, was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, after pleading guilty to third-degree arson, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

According to Hoovler, the charges stem from a July 20, 2024, incident in Monroe. Just after midnight, Regan drove to a residence and punctured the tires of a truck parked in the driveway. After leaving the scene, he returned and was confronted by a resident.

Regan escalated the situation by driving his vehicle toward the resident in an attempt to strike him. He then exited the vehicle, poured gasoline on the truck, and set it on fire. Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, arrived to extinguish the flames, preventing further harm.

During the response, Regan returned to the scene but fled when confronted by authorities. Police pursued him in a brief chase that ended when his vehicle was disabled. Following his arrest, Regan caused additional damage to property at the police department.

"Arson crimes are dangerous and the sentence imposed in this case accounts for the violent conduct of this defendant," Hoovler said of Regan's crimes, adding, "Thankfully, the prompt response by police and fire departments ensured that this fire did not injure anyone."

