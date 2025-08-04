Tropical Storm Forms: Here's How Dexter Will Affect East Coast

Dexter will track northeast and remain well offshore, but its broad wind field will fan swells toward the shoreline beginning late Tuesday, Aug. 5. It strengthened to become a tropical storm on Sunday night, Aug. 3.

The roughest surf is expected along the Outer Banks and the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday before spreading into southern New England. Mariners and swimmers are urged to heed local flag warnings.

Closer to land, a stalled frontal boundary continues to dump torrents of rain on southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

Dexter may not be alone for long. Meteorologists are tracking three more tropical “hot spots,” including a disturbance near the Bahamas that could influence late-week weather in the Southeast.

Any new development would enhance coastal swells and complicate the wet pattern already in place.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts, secure loose beach equipment, and have alternate travel plans should conditions deteriorate.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.