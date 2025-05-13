Triple Fatal: Standout Athlete Among 20-Year-Olds Killed In Fiery NY Crash

Vincent Cavaliere, of Bethpage, died alongside Gino Vicale, of Seaford; and Nicholas Rivera, of Glendale in the single-vehicle wreck in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said. All three men were 20 years old.

The horrific wreck happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, May 11, when a 2022 Dodge Durango traveling east on Stymus Avenue near Carol Drive left the roadway and slammed into a tree, as Daily Voice reported. The SUV then burst into flames.

Firefighters from the Bethpage Fire Department extinguished the fire, but all three men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear who was driving at the time; the cause of the crash was still under investigation as of Tuesday, May 13.

Cavaliere, a Bethpage native and sophomore at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts, played defensive back for the school’s football team, according to his athlete bio.

A multi-sport athlete and Plainedge High School graduate, he was a standout on the field, helping lead his team to two football championships in 2019 and 2021 and earning All-Conference honors. He also competed in basketball and track.

Additional details about Vicale and Rivera were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.