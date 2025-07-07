Trio Ran $500K Luxury Car ID Theft Ring In NY, Dragged Cop While Fleeing: DOJ

The defendants—Tiansi Gong, 26, of Manhattan; Kevin McCarthy, 31, of Selden; and Matthew Hibner, 36, of Huntington Station—are accused of conspiring to obtain high-end vehicles using stolen identities, then stashing the cars at a lot on Zorn Avenue in Yaphank.

Investigators determined that the scheme involved more than $500,000 in fraudulent vehicle loans tied to at least 35 identity theft victims, according to the Suffolk County District Attorneys’ Office.

McCarthy and Hibner were spotted by detectives in April 2025 driving a 2022 Dodge Challenger, a 2025 Cadillac CT5, and a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro—all of which were purchased using stolen information, prosecutors said.

The case turned violent on Thursday, May 1, when law enforcement tried to arrest McCarthy outside a 7-Eleven in Bellport. McCarthy reversed the Dodge Challenger into an unmarked police vehicle and then sped off, dragging a detective who had reached into his window, prosecutors said.

McCarthy’s girlfriend, Emily Figueroa, 42, of Coram, was in the car and is accused of hiding his loaded gun and calling a rideshare to help them escape after ditching the Challenger.

He was arrested shortly afterward at Figueroa’s residence, allegedly in possession of:

A loaded 9mm pistol

Over a half-ounce of cocaine, meth, and psilocybin (aka “magic mushrooms”)

More than 40 vehicle titles and keys to 58 different vehicles

Hibner was arrested the same day near his Huntington Station home while reportedly entering the stolen Camaro.

On Wednesday, May 7, a court-authorized search of the Yaphank lot uncovered several more stolen vehicles, including another Cadillac CT5. Investigators say all of the cars had been fraudulently purchased from dealerships, with employees identifying Gong as the buyer in each case.

Detectives later searched Gong’s Roosevelt Island apartment and recovered financial records linking him to the stolen cars, along with documents tied to 33 additional identities, including investment and retirement accounts, prosecutors said.

One victim—an Uber driver—had his identity used to buy a $200,000 Cadillac. When Gong was pulled over in December 2024, he presented that driver’s ID, racking up tickets and DMV violation points under the victim’s name, potentially jeopardizing the man’s ability to work, prosecutors said.

Gong, McCarthy, and Hibner were each charged with scheme to defraud and conspiracy, among other charges.

McCarthy faces the most serious charges, including assault and attempted escape. He was ordered held on $750,000 cash or $2 million bond and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Gong is also being held on bail and is due back in court Thursday, July 31.

Hibner, whose charges are not bail-eligible under current New York law, was released on his own recognizance. He’s due back Tuesday, August 25.

Figueroa, charged with hindering prosecution, was also released without bail and will return to court Monday, July 28.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said the case highlights not just the financial harm caused by identity theft, but the danger to law enforcement and the public.

“Identity theft crimes cause serious financial and emotional trauma to victims, but when defendants escalate to violence against law enforcement, they cross an even more dangerous line,” Tierney said.

Investigators from Homeland Security, the US Postal Inspection Service, and the Suffolk County Police Department Auto Crimes Unit worked together on the case.

