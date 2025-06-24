Tree Worker Killed By Falling Limb In Hudson Valley

The fatal incident happened around 4:03 p.m. on Monday, June 23, at a private residence in Somers, New York State Police said.

Troopers responded to a call about an unresponsive man. A preliminary investigation determined the victim had been struck by a limb while working on tree removal.

First responders from the Somers Fire Department arrived and performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The incident remains under active investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

