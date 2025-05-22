Tree Logs Fall, Kill Tow Truck Operator From NY In PA: Coroner

Steven M. Gill, 36, most recently of West Penn Township, died after the accident in the 3700 block of Spring Road around 8:50 a.m., according to officials.

Gill was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 9:49 a.m., the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy completed Thursday determined he died from blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

Gill worked as a tow truck operator for Mechanics Plus Towing and Transport, Inc. and was originally from Warsaw, New York, according to his social media.

The Pennsylvania State Police–Fogelsville Station is investigating the incident.

Gill's family is invited to share additional information and photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

