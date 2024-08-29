Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Travel Alert: Route 9W To Close In Rockland For Maintenance

Travelers should note that a stretch of a busy roadway is slated to be closed.

Route 9W will be closed in Orangetown overnight for maintenance.&nbsp;

Route 9W will be closed in Orangetown overnight for maintenance. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Shonda Ranson
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Rockland County to expect 9W to close in both directions between Valentine Avenue and Highland Avenue in the town of Orangetown on Thursday, Aug. 29, between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, weather permitting, to facilitate maintenance activities.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour. 

Local residents will be able to access their properties, DOT said.

For more information, dial 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE