Travel Alert: Don’t Make These Airport Mistakes, TSA Says

Travelers who rely on free Wi-Fi or public charging stations could be putting their personal data at serious risk, federal officials say.

In a warning aimed at cyber-safety during peak travel season, the Transportation Security Administration flagged two common behaviors that could make travelers targets for hackers:

Avoid USB charging stations. Hackers can install malware at public ports — a method known as “juice jacking” or “port jacking.” Instead, use a TSA-compliant power bank or wall charger.

Don’t trust public Wi-Fi. Never enter passwords, credit card numbers, or other personal information while on unsecured networks, especially if you're planning to shop online or log into financial accounts.

The alert, originally shared on the TSA’s Facebook page, thanks the agency’s internal IT team for the tips.

