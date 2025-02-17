A Few Clouds 31°

Train Strikes Tree In New York: No One Hurt, But Car Replaced

Two Metro-North trains were temporarily taken offline on Monday, Feb. 17, after striking trees. 

Two Metro-North trains struck trees on Monday, Feb. 17, causing temporary issues for  Fairfield County Connecticut, and Westchester, New York passengers. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Bebo2good1
The first was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in Wilton, Metro-North said in a social media post.

None of the 70 people on board were injured, and rail authorities moved all passengers to buses to complete their trips. Service has since returned to normal.

Several hours later, it happened again in New York. 

A northbound Harlem Line train hit a tree near Hawthorne hours after the first tree strike. 

The southbound Harlem Line service between North White Plains and Hawthorne resumed just before noon. Northbound customers looking to travel to those stations should take a southbound train from Pleasantville, Metro-North said on X. 

