Pedestrian Struck At Station In Rockland, Service Delayed (Developing)

Train service is delayed at a station in Rockland County after a pedestrian was struck, police said. 

Nanuet Station.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The incident happened at the Nanuet Station on Wednesday, May 14 at around 3:30 p.m. An investigation is now underway at the scene, MTA officials confirmed to Daily Voice. 

The Clarkstown Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a train at the station. 

The Pascack Valley Line is now delayed as a result, officials added. Prospect Street is also closed in both directions.  

More information about what happened at the station is not yet available. 

There are unconfirmed scanner reports that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train at the station, but MTA officials or police did not confirm this. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

