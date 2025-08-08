Trailblazing FBI, CIA Chief William Webster Dies

His family announced his death at age 101 in a statement Friday afternoon, August 8, calling Webster “a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and patriot.”

Born in St. Louis in 1924, Webster served as a Navy lieutenant in World War II and the Korean War before launching a distinguished legal and public service career.

He was appointed FBI director in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter, taking charge as the bureau worked to rebuild trust following revelations of corruption and illegal surveillance.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan tapped him to head the CIA, where Webster steered the agency through the final years of the Cold War until 1991. He later chaired the Homeland Security Advisory Council from 2005 to 2020.

Webster’s career was marked by a commitment to public service and integrity.

He received numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Security Medal.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda, three children, and an extended family.

