Tragic Incident In Region: Man Electrocuted After Vehicle Entangles With Electrical Wires

The incident occurred in Sullivan County on Friday, Nov. 22, at about 6:20 am, in the town of Callicoon.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, deputies at the scene found a gray 2015 Chrysler 300, which had approached a downed tree across the roadway and then attempted to turn around.

While making a U-turn, the vehicle became entangled in electrical wires connected to a nearby utility pole. The driver exited the car and was electrocuted when his foot touched the pavement, Chaboty said.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Sullivan County resident Scott Pisall of North Branch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Also responding were:

The Hortonville and North Branch fire departments,

Upper Delaware Ambulance,

Sullivan County EMS,

Mobile Medic,

Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten.

