Traffic Stop On I-287: Critical Con Edison Work To Pause Both Directions In Hudson Valley

The 20-minute traffic stop will take place on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) in the Town of Greenburgh at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

The brief traffic stoppage will allow Con Edison crews to install a fiber optic cable above the highway between two towers on either side of the expressway.

Traffic traveling eastbound will be stopped near Exit 3 (New York City-Taconic State Parkway-Sprain Brook Parkway). Vehicles westbound will be stopped before Exit 4 (Hartsdale-Knollwood Road (Route 100A)). Additionally, ramps from the northbound and southbound Sprain Brook Parkway to I-287 East will be temporarily closed during this period.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, leave extra time for travel, and plan for delays.

The Thruway Authority emphasized that weather conditions could cause changes to the scheduled work.

