The crash happened in Orange County on Thursday, Feb. 6, just before 11 a.m., when a tractor-trailer driving east on I-84 in Wallkill slid on ice and snow and veered off the right side of the highway, according to New York State Police.

The tractor-trailer then hit a tree.

The 32-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries. No traffic tickets were issued, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.