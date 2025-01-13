Townhome Fire Injures Two, Destroys Bedroom In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Poughkeepsie around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at 13 Tall Tree Lane.

Arlington Fire District Deputy Chief Adam Kangas said firefighters arrived at the townhome in under six minutes and found a bedroom on fire.

Kangas said firefighters could contain the fire in the bedroom and controlled the blaze by 8 a.m.

Two occupants, who were displaced, were transported to local hospitals for respiratory and burn injuries.

Additional agencies that assisted included the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, the town of Poughkeepsie Police, the town of Poughkeepsie Building Department, Central Hudson Gas and Electric, and the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Arlington Fire District Investigative Unit and the town of Poughkeepsie Police.

