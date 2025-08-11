Town Takes Legal Action Over Alleged Illegal Pool, Outdoor Rentals At Rockland Property

On Monday, Aug. 11, the Town of Orangetown announced it had authorized the town attorney to file an action in Rockland County Supreme Court involving the property at 4 Hobbs Dr. in Blauvelt. Officials allege violations of Chapter 43, Article XV of the town code, which regulates short-term rentals.

The case centers on claims that the pool and outdoor area at the property have been rented out in violation of local laws. Town officials said they are seeking court remedies, including an injunction to permanently prohibit such rentals in the future.

The investigation is ongoing, and town officials said no further comment will be made while the matter moves through the court system.

Officials did not release more information about the allegations. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

