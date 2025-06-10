Tornado Confirmed In NY During Severe Storms: Here's When, Where

The National Weather Service in Buffalo investigated storm-related damage from a rotating thunderstorm that affected the area around Great Valley in Cattaraugus County late in the afternoon.

The tornado had peak winds of 110 miles per hour and was rated an EF-1 twister, the second-weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale.

The twister had a path of 2.7 miles from 5:37 p.m. to 5:41 p.m. Several homes, garages, and structures lost walls and roofs. There was also significant damage to trees, including some that were entirely sheared off mid-trunk.

During the event, radar signatures indicated debris from the storm had lofted into the atmosphere. That allowed for radar confirmation of a tornado before the NWS official determination.

No injuries were reported.

The EF scale is as follows:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

